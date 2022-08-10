Connecticut 97, Los Angeles 71

A.Thomas 5-7 1-1 11, Bonner 4-6 1-1 10, J.Jones 8-12 2-2 21, Hiedeman 5-8 1-1 13, Williams 2-7 2-2 6, B.Jones 6-11 2-2 14, Holmes 2-5 0-0 5, Carrington 4-9 0-0 8, Clouden 0-2 2-2 2, Sims 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 38-75 13-13 97.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended