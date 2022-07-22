Connecticut 94, Minnesota 84

A.Thomas 7-13 1-2 15, Bonner 8-12 1-1 20, B.Jones 4-6 3-3 11, Hiedeman 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 7-11 1-1 15, Holmes 1-7 2-3 4, Carrington 3-4 2-2 9, Clouden 1-2 0-1 3, Hartley 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 37-67 10-13 94.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
