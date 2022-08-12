Skip to main content
Sports

Connecticut 93, Los Angeles 69

A.Thomas 8-11 2-4 18, Bonner 4-9 3-3 13, J.Jones 6-9 4-6 17, Hiedeman 3-8 0-0 8, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, B.Jones 6-10 4-5 16, Holmes 0-3 2-2 2, Carrington 2-3 1-2 5, Clouden 2-5 0-0 5, Sims 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 34-68 18-24 93.

LOS ANGELES (69)

N.Ogwumike 5-11 0-0 10, Samuelson 2-11 3-4 8, Nelson-Ododa 3-5 2-2 8, Canada 4-10 0-0 8, Sykes 8-14 1-2 18, Walker 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Carter 3-9 2-2 8, Smith 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-68 8-10 69.

Connecticut 25 29 28 11 93
Los Angeles 20 23 14 12 69

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 7-21 (Bonner 2-3, Hiedeman 2-6, J.Jones 1-3, Sims 1-3, Clouden 1-4, Carrington 0-1, Holmes 0-1), Los Angeles 5-18 (Smith 1-1, Sykes 1-2, Brown 1-3, Walker 1-3, Samuelson 1-6, Canada 0-1, Carter 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 42 (A.Thomas 9), Los Angeles 24 (N.Ogwumike 9). Assists_Connecticut 25 (Bonner 7), Los Angeles 16 (Canada 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Los Angeles 22. A_4,987 (18,997)

More for you
Written By