Connecticut 92, Phoenix 88

A.Thomas 5-10 3-3 13, Bonner 4-11 4-4 14, J.Jones 6-8 9-10 24, Hiedeman 3-6 0-0 9, Williams 4-12 2-2 11, B.Jones 6-9 6-7 18, S.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 0-2 3-4 3, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 27-30 92.
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
Recommended