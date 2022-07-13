Connecticut 89, Indiana 81

A.Thomas 2-6 3-4 7, Bonner 7-12 5-5 19, Jo.Jones 7-15 5-6 20, Hiedeman 4-7 0-0 11, Williams 4-10 0-0 10, B.Jones 5-7 7-7 17, Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Carrington 1-7 0-0 2, Clouden 0-0 1-2 1, Ja.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 21-24 89.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
