Connecticut 88, Seattle 83

G.Williams 6-11 3-4 16, Stewart 7-14 2-3 17, Charles 6-12 1-1 14, Bird 4-6 2-2 14, Loyd 5-10 2-2 14, Lavender 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 1-2 0-0 2, Magbegor 2-7 2-2 6, January 0-2 0-0 0, Prince 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 12-14 83.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended