Connecticut 88, Indiana 69

Smith 8-15 2-2 19, Vivians 2-7 0-0 4, Egbo 4-7 2-2 10, K.Mitchell 3-13 2-2 9, Robinson 5-11 2-2 12, Cannon 1-1 0-0 2, Engstler 1-2 0-0 2, Hartley 2-5 0-0 4, Henderson 1-5 0-0 3, Hull 0-2 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 0-4 4-6 4. Totals 27-72 12-14 69.
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
Recommended