Connecticut 79, Washington 71

Burke 5-12 0-2 13, Hines-Allen 2-7 0-0 5, Austin 4-6 0-1 8, Atkins 5-15 2-3 13, Cloud 2-8 1-1 5, Hawkins 3-6 2-2 10, E.Williams 6-10 0-0 12, Machida 1-3 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 28-70 7-11 71.

CONNECTICUT (79)

A.Thomas 6-13 2-2 14, Bonner 4-10 3-3 14, J.Jones 1-3 6-6 9, C.Williams 6-12 1-2 14, Hiedeman 4-8 0-0 8, B.Jones 5-7 3-4 13, Carrington 0-2 1-2 1, Anderson 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 28-57 16-19 79.

Washington 23 14 17 17 71
Connecticut 21 20 16 22 79

3-Point Goals_Washington 8-26 (Burke 3-6, Hawkins 2-5, Hines-Allen 1-3, Machida 1-3, Atkins 1-7, Cloud 0-2), Connecticut 7-15 (Bonner 3-7, Anderson 2-2, C.Williams 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Carrington 0-1, Hiedeman 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 19 (Austin 5), Connecticut 41 (A.Thomas 10). Assists_Washington 20 (Cloud 6), Connecticut 20 (C.Williams 7). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Connecticut 17. A_5,482 (9,323)

