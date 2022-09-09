Connecticut 72, Chicago 63

A.Thomas 4-11 4-4 12, Bonner 4-8 6-6 15, J.Jones 5-13 5-5 15, Hiedeman 6-12 1-1 14, Williams 6-9 0-0 12, B.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Carrington 1-3 0-0 2, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-16 72.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters