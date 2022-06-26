Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61

A.Thomas 4-7 7-8 15, Bonner 5-14 2-2 12, Jo.Jones 3-7 2-2 8, Hiedeman 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 8-14 0-0 17, B.Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 2-5 4-5 8, Clouden 0-3 0-0 0, Ja.Jones 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-65 16-19 72.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended