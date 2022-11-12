Conley runs for career-high 215, Utah Tech tops Tarleton

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Quali Conley rushed for a career-high 215 yards and Darius Nash had a game-turning interception to spark Utah Tech's 34-28 victory over Tarleton on Saturday.

With Tarleton leading 14-10 and driving deep into Utah Tech territory Nash leaped high to make the interception and headed upfield, picking up a sideline block near midfield on his way to a 95-yard return for a touchdown. The touchdown started a run of 24 consecutive points that gave Utah Tech (4-6, 2-3 WAC) a 34-14 lead. The run included a 30-yard touchdown blast by Conley.