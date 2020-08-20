Conforto's 2-run homer in 9th lifts Mets over Marlins, 5-3

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins for the third night in a row, 5-3.

Jacob deGrom pitched six shutout innings and left with a lead, but Miami scored against the Mets' bullpen on a wild pitch and two bases-loaded walks for a 3-all tie going into the ninth.

Brandon Nimmo walked with two out against Miami closer Brandon Kintzler (1-2), and Conforto hit his fourth homer to center field, a shot estimated at 425 feet.

DeGrom struck out seven, walked none, allowed four hits and departed after throwing 91 pitches. Working for the first time in 10 days after skipping a turn because of neck stiffness, he touched 100 mph in the first inning and 98 in the sixth.

Edwin Diaz (1-0) walked in a run in the eighth but pitched a perfect ninth, getting all four of his outs via strikeout.

Miami’s Pablo Lopez allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 2.42.

The Marlins have lost five games in a row to fall to 9-9. The Mets improved to 17-7 against Miami over the past two seasons and won at Marlins Park for the fifth time in a row.

New York has outscored Miami 24-10 in the series, with the finale Thursday.

The Marlins trailed 3-1 to start the eighth, but two singles and a walk by Dellin Betances loaded the bases, and he hit Eddy Alvarez to force in a run. Go-to reliever Seth Lugo never warmed up, and instead Diaz came on and walked Logan Forsythe, batting .138, to tie the score.

Miami scratched out a run in the seventh on a walk, an infield hit, a groundout and a wild pitch.

Wilson Ramos' sacrifice fly for the Mets in the second inning scored the game's first run. They scored again in the seventh on a double by Dominic Smith and Luis Guillorme's RBI single. Smith doubled home a run in the eighth.

Former Olympic speedskating silver medalist Alvarez threw out runners at third base and home plate from his shortstop position. Alvarez is batting only .206 but has sparkled on defense for the Marlins.

Mets: LHP David Peterson underwent an MRI that showed mild shoulder inflammation but no structural damage. He was scratched Tuesday from his scheduled start and placed on the 10-day injured list.

Mets: They were noncommittal regarding whether struggling LHP Steven Matz (0-4, 9.00 ERA) will take his next scheduled turn Thursday in the series finale.

Marlins: LHP Daniel Castano (0-1, 4.35) is scheduled to start for Miami.

