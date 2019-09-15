Columbus Crew take down Atlanta United 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Gyasi Zardes and Luis Diaz scored and the Columbus Crew secured a 3-1 win over Atlanta United Saturday.

Josef Martinez gave Atlanta United (15-11-3) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute with a shot 9 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Gonzalo Pity Martinez. It was Josef Martinez's 14th straight game with a goal, extending his MLS record.

Zardes tied the game at 1-1 for Columbus (9-15-7) in the 53rd minute on a shot 16 yards out from the left side of the penalty box.

Diaz gave Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute on a shot 19 yards out from the right side of the penalty box. Miles Robinson sealed the 3-1 victory for Columbus on an own goal in the 85th minute.

Atlanta United outshot the Crew nine to eight, with three shots on goal to four for Columbus.

Columbus drew four corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given two yellow cards. Atlanta United drew five corner kicks, committed six fouls and was given two yellow cards.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.