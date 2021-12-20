Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down, 9 of 32 NHL teams paused

More than a quarter of NHL teams have been shut down through at least the weekend, after the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens became the eighth and ninth to have activities paused because of several positive COVID-19 test results among players.

The Blue Jackets had games scheduled for Monday night at Buffalo and Thursday at home against the Sabres postponed, bringing the total to 42 across the NHL this season. The league said Columbus was shut down because of “concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread."