Columbia 78, Miami 71

Davis 4-12 4-6 12, Pratt 4-9 1-2 12, Henderson 2-6 3-6 8, Hsu 5-17 1-3 12, Patrick 7-13 8-9 25, Kennedy 2-2 0-0 4, Page 0-0 0-0 0, Rivera 0-1 0-0 0, Lauder 2-3 0-0 5, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-63 17-26 78
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute