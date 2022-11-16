Columbia 70, Delaware St. 65

Stone 7-9 0-1 14, Somerville 3-4 0-0 6, Lemon-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Muniz 1-2 1-2 4, Perkins 0-2 0-1 0, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Staten 7-17 0-0 15, Parker 6-12 0-0 16, Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Stitt 0-2 0-2 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 1-6 65.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute