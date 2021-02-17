Colorado and Oregon face off to stay in Pac-12 race

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:
GAME OF THE WEEK: Colorado at Oregon, Thursday. The winner of this will remain in the Pac-12 regular-season race while the loser will have an uphill battle. The Ducks finally have a full, healthy roster and are playing well, knocking off the conference's two Arizona schools last week. Oregon is 7-3 in Pac-12 play, behind No. 17 Southern California (11-2) and UCLA (10-3). The Buffaloes are fourth in the conference at 10-5 after winning two games and losing to Stanford last week.