Colorado St. 87, Loyola Marymount 71

Leaupepe 5-12 2-2 14, Issanza 1-1 2-2 4, Ahrens 2-7 0-0 5, Anderson 8-16 0-0 20, Shelton 9-16 2-4 21, Lewis 1-3 0-2 2, Merkviladze 0-3 2-2 2, Stephens 1-2 0-0 3, Marble 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 8-12 71.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute