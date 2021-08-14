Colorado-San Francisco Runs

Giants first. Austin Slater doubles. Kris Bryant flies out to right field to Charlie Blackmon. Austin Slater to third. Buster Posey walks. Darin Ruf flies out to shallow right field to Charlie Blackmon. Wilmer Flores homers to center field. Buster Posey scores. Austin Slater scores. Donovan Solano walks. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right center field. Donovan Solano to second. Thairo Estrada singles to left field. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Donovan Solano scores. Anthony DeSclafani pops out to shallow center field to Garrett Hampson.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 4, Rockies 0.