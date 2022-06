Marlins second. Jesus Aguilar doubles. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas singles to center field. Jesus Aguilar scores. Nick Fortes grounds out to shortstop. Miguel Rojas out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 1, Rockies 0.

Rockies third. Connor Joe strikes out swinging. Yonathan Daza grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Garrett Cooper. C.J. Cron walks. Brendan Rodgers doubles to deep center field, advances to 3rd. C.J. Cron scores. Throwing error by Miguel Rojas. Ryan McMahon singles to shallow center field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Jose Iglesias flies out to left field to Jorge Soler.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Marlins 1.

Marlins third. Bryan De La Cruz lines out to right field to Connor Joe. Jon Berti doubles to deep left field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit by pitch. Jorge Soler out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Sean Bouchard. Jon Berti scores. Garrett Cooper flies out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Marlins 2.

Marlins eighth. Jorge Soler flies out to right field to Connor Joe. Garrett Cooper singles to left field. Jesus Aguilar singles to shallow right field. Luke Williams to third. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jesus Aguilar out at second. Luke Williams scores. Miguel Rojas reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Avisail Garcia out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 3, Rockies 2.