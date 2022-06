Rockies second. C.J. Cron singles to left center field. Brendan Rodgers walks. C.J. Cron to second. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon walks. Brendan Rodgers to second. C.J. Cron to third. Jose Iglesias singles to shortstop. Ryan McMahon to second. Brendan Rodgers to third. C.J. Cron scores. Brian Serven grounds out to third base. Jose Iglesias out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 1, Marlins 0.

Rockies third. Connor Joe singles to center field. Yonathan Daza strikes out on a foul tip. Charlie Blackmon singles to shallow infield. Connor Joe to second. C.J. Cron flies out to right field to Avisail Garcia. Connor Joe to third. Brendan Rodgers doubles to deep right center field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Connor Joe scores. Randal Grichuk flies out to shallow center field to Jon Berti.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Marlins 0.

Rockies fourth. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Jose Iglesias doubles to deep left field. Brian Serven grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Garrett Cooper. Connor Joe walks. Yonathan Daza reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Connor Joe out at second. Jose Iglesias to third. Charlie Blackmon called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 4, Marlins 0.

Marlins fourth. Jorge Soler singles to deep left field. Jesus Aguilar reaches on catcher interference. Jorge Soler to second. Interference error by Brian Serven. Avisail Garcia homers to center field. Jesus Aguilar scores. Jorge Soler scores. Jesus Sanchez homers to center field. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron. Willians Astudillo singles to shallow center field. Nick Fortes reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Willians Astudillo out at second. Jon Berti singles to right field. Nick Fortes scores. Garrett Cooper flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza.

5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Rockies 4.

Rockies fifth. C.J. Cron doubles to deep left field. Brendan Rodgers called out on strikes. Randal Grichuk flies out to right center field to Avisail Garcia. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep center field. C.J. Cron scores. Jose Iglesias walks. Brian Serven called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 5, Marlins 5.

Marlins fifth. Jorge Soler grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Jesus Aguilar singles to center field. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jesus Aguilar to second. Fielding error by Jose Iglesias. Jesus Sanchez singles to deep right field. Avisail Garcia to third. Jesus Aguilar scores. Miguel Rojas singles to right field. Jesus Sanchez scores. Avisail Garcia scores. Throwing error by C.J. Cron. Willians Astudillo lines out to second base to Brendan Rodgers. Nick Fortes singles to center field. Miguel Rojas to second. Jon Berti flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza.

3 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 8, Rockies 5.

Rockies sixth. Connor Joe grounds out to second base, Jon Berti to Garrett Cooper. Yonathan Daza singles to right center field. Charlie Blackmon flies out to center field to Jesus Sanchez. C.J. Cron singles to right center field. Yonathan Daza to third. Brendan Rodgers reaches on error. C.J. Cron to third. Yonathan Daza scores. Fielding error by Garrett Cooper. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers to second. C.J. Cron scores. Ryan McMahon singles to left field. Randal Grichuk to second. Brendan Rodgers scores. Jose Iglesias strikes out on a foul tip.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rockies 8, Marlins 8.

Marlins eighth. Nick Fortes doubles to deep left field. Jon Berti lines out to deep right field to Randal Grichuk. Nick Fortes to third. Garrett Cooper doubles to deep left field. Nick Fortes scores. Jorge Soler walks. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Bryan De La Cruz out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 9, Rockies 8.