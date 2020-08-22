Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. Joc Pederson doubles to center field. Corey Seager pops out to shallow infield to Daniel Murphy. Justin Turner singles to center field. Joc Pederson to third. Cody Bellinger doubles to left center field. Justin Turner to third. Joc Pederson scores. Max Muncy flies out to left center field to Raimel Tapia. AJ Pollock flies out to deep center field to Sam Hilliard.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Rockies 0.

Dodgers fourth. AJ Pollock doubles to deep left field. Matt Beaty singles to deep right field. AJ Pollock scores. Chris Taylor singles to right field. Matt Beaty to second. Austin Barnes pops out to second base to Ryan McMahon. Joc Pederson pops out to shallow infield to Nolan Arenado. Corey Seager doubles to right field. Chris Taylor scores. Matt Beaty scores. Justin Turner flies out to Charlie Blackmon.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 0.

Rockies sixth. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging. Drew Butera singles to right center field. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow right field. Drew Butera to second. Trevor Story singles to shallow right field. Raimel Tapia to third. Drew Butera scores. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Nolan Arenado flies out to Joc Pederson.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 1.

Dodgers sixth. Chris Taylor doubles to deep center field. Austin Barnes out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Raimel Tapia. Chris Taylor scores. Kike Hernandez pinch-hitting for Joc Pederson. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Phillip Diehl to Daniel Murphy. Corey Seager flies out to left field to Raimel Tapia.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 1.