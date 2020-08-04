Colorado 7, San Francisco 6

San Francisco Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 9 5 Totals 34 7 10 6 Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 2 Dahl cf 3 0 1 1 Dickerson rf 5 1 2 1 Story ss 4 1 1 0 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Murphy 1b 4 0 1 1 Flores dh 3 1 2 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Kemp dh 4 1 1 1 Tromp c 3 1 1 2 Owings lf 4 2 2 1 Duggar lf 2 1 0 0 Wolters c 4 0 1 0 a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 1-Slater pr 0 0 0 0

San Francisco 003 010 002 — 6 Colorado 100 005 01x — 7

E_Longoria (1), Dickerson (1), McMahon 2 (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 2. LOB_San Francisco 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Flores (1). 3B_McMahon (1). HR_Tromp (2), Yastrzemski (3), Dickerson (2), Arenado (1), Owings (1). SF_Tromp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Cueto 5 5 3 2 2 4 Peralta, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 3 2 0 1 Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 0 S.Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 3

Colorado González 3 5 3 3 1 3 Diehl 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Hoffman, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Kinley, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Estévez, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 J.Díaz, S, 2-2 1 2 2 1 0 0

Cueto pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_González (Duggar), Hoffman (Flores). WP_J.Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, John Libka.

T_2:48.