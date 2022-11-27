Colorado 65, Yale 62

Kelly 3-11 0-0 6, Knowling 8-11 0-0 16, Mahoney 1-6 0-0 3, Mbeng 2-8 0-0 4, Poulakidas 8-12 0-0 22, Jarvis 4-5 1-1 9, Molloy 0-2 0-0 0, Gharram 0-2 0-0 0, Basa-Ama 1-2 0-0 2, Feinberg 0-1 0-0 0, Wolf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 1-1 62.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute