Colorado 5, Vegas 1

Vegas 1 0 0 — 1 Colorado 0 4 1 — 5 First Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 17 (Martinez, Stone), 0:40. Second Period_2, Colorado, Donskoi 11 (Toews, Girard), 4:04 (pp). 3, Colorado, Compher 3, 9:15. 4, Colorado, Makar 3 (O'Connor, Landeskog), 12:37. 5, Colorado, Landeskog 11 (Rantanen, Makar), 15:41. Third Period_6, Colorado, Bellemare 4 (Compher), 3:54. Shots on Goal_Vegas 5-5-8_18. Colorado 9-16-7_32. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Colorado 1 of 4. Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 16-6-0 (32 shots-27 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 19-7-0 (18-17). A_0 (18,007). T_2:30. Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Dan Kelly. More for youSportsUConn's Bueckers, Iowa's Clark helping to elevate women's...By Doug BonjourSportsNika Muhl's status still unknown for UConnBy Doug Bonjour