Sports

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3

San Francisco Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 5 3 Totals 37 4 12 4
Ystrzemski cf-rf 5 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 5 1 1 0
Wade Jr. rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 0
Flores dh 3 0 1 0 Hampson pr 0 0 0 0
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 5 1 4 2
Longoria 3b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0
Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 3 1
La Stella ph 1 0 1 0 Montero 1b 4 0 0 0
Slater pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Joe lf 3 0 1 0
Crawford ss 4 1 2 2 Hilliard pr-lf 1 1 0 0
Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 Serven c 3 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Bernard cf 4 1 1 1
Bart c 4 1 1 1
San Francisco 000 001 101 0 3
Colorado 002 000 100 1 4

E_Bart (5). DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 0. LOB_San Francisco 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Crawford (13), Rodgers (26). 3B_Flores (1). HR_Bart (10), Crawford (7). SB_Slater (11). S_Serven (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cobb 6 2-3 10 3 3 0 3
García 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brebbia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Doval L,4-6 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Colorado
Feltner 6 2 1 1 2 5
Lamet BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Estévez H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bard BS,25-28 1 2 1 1 0 1
Gilbreath W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:07. A_35,278 (50,445).

