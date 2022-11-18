Colorado 103, No. 24 Texas A&M 75

da Silva 2-5 4-4 9, Lovering 1-1 2-4 4, Clifford 4-8 1-3 11, Gabbidon 3-7 1-2 9, Simpson 11-17 4-4 30, Ruffin 4-6 4-4 14, O'Brien 3-5 1-1 7, Hammond 1-4 2-2 4, Wright 5-6 0-0 15. Totals 34-59 19-24 103.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute