Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 37 10 12 10
Betts cf 4 1 1 0 Tapia lf 5 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 1 1 0 Rodgers 2b 5 2 2 1
T.Turner 2b 3 0 1 0 Blackmon rf 3 2 1 0
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 1 Story ss 5 1 2 1
J.Turner 3b 3 1 1 1 Cron 1b 5 2 4 1
Smith c 3 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 4 1 1 2
Lux lf 4 1 1 1 Díaz c 3 1 0 0
Raley rf 3 1 1 2 Hilliard cf 4 1 1 3
Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 Márquez p 2 0 1 2
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0
Bruihl p 0 0 0 0 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0
Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Daza ph 0 0 0 0
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0
Phillips p 0 0 0 0 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0
Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 320 000 5
Colorado 000 510 40x 10

E_Vesia (1), Cron (10). DP_Los Angeles 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Lux (12), Cron 2 (28), Márquez (5). HR_Raley (2), Rodgers (15), Hilliard (12). SF_J.Turner (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler 3 2-3 7 5 5 0 2
Bruihl L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Graterol 1 2 0 0 0 2
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vesia 2-3 2 4 0 2 0
Phillips 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Colorado
Márquez 4 6 5 5 4 4
Stephenson W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sheffield H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kinley H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath 1 1 0 0 0 1
Márquez pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Bruihl (Blackmon), Bard (Smith), Phillips (Blackmon). WP_Márquez(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:25. A_27,013 (50,445).