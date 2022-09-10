Cologne urges fans to give evidence after violence in Nice

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Cologne has urged its fans to submit photos and videos to a police “evidence portal” to identify those responsible for violence at the Europa Conference League game in Nice.
Thirty-two people were injured at Thursday’s match between Nice and Cologne when fights broke out among supporters in the stands at Allianz Riviera stadium. The game ended 1-1 after the start was delayed by about an hour.