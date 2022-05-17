College football, Australian Open headline ESPN schedule

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Three huge matchups to kick off the college football season, a new Australian Open agreement and two new “30 for 30” documentaries will be announced Tuesday by ESPN as part of its presentation to advertisers in New York.
ABC has a doubleheader on Sept. 3 to kick off the season. Georgia will face Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Besides the Bulldogs opening their national title defense, it marks the first game for Ducks coach Dan Lanning, Georgia’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.