Coll. of Charleston 87, Northeastern 61

Brzovic 3-7 0-0 7, Bolon 2-6 0-0 4, Larson 5-8 0-0 12, Scott 3-4 3-6 9, Smith 3-10 0-0 8, Horton 3-8 0-1 7, Robinson 6-13 2-2 14, Burnham 5-8 2-3 15, Faye 3-5 3-4 9, Lampten 1-1 0-0 2, Comer 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Ritter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-72 10-16 87.
