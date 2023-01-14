Colgate 71, Bucknell 65

Motta 1-2 0-0 2, Screen 7-10 6-6 20, Timmerman 1-9 6-6 9, Edmonds 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 4-10 5-6 14, Forrest 4-8 0-0 9, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Bascoe 1-3 0-0 2, Adoh 2-4 2-2 7, Bijiek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 19-20 65.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships