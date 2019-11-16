Coleman, Jones lead Texas past Prairie View A&M 70-56

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Coleman III had 17 points, Andrew Jones scored 15 and Texas defeated Prairie View A&M 70-56 Friday night.

Donovan Williams added 13 points for the Longhorns, and Jase Febres scored 10. Jericho Sims grabbed 10 rebounds.

Texas (4-0) has won nine consecutive games, including five while winning the NIT last spring.

Lenell Henry led Prairie View (1-3) with 12 points. Chancellor Ellis scored 11. Ellis, who made 13 3-point baskets in Prairie View’s first three games, was limited to two treys in six attempts by Texas.

Texas and Prairie View spent the first half matching frenetic effort but also striking inefficiency. The Longhorns led 26-22 at the break.

Neither team achieved 40 percent shooting accuracy. Prairie View missed six of its seven 3-point attempts, while Texas hit 4 of 18. The Panthers committed 11 turnovers, the Longhorns nine.

Texas pulled ahead by 15 twice during the final 6:27. After that, Prairie View aggressively drove to the basket, making baskets and inducing fouls but never cut the deficit to fewer than eight.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns began the game shooting a meager 30 percent on 3-pointers, and they didn’t boost that accuracy mark against Prairie View. They converted 9 of 32 (28%). Even so, a pair of 3-pointers by Febres, less than two minutes apart, enabled Texas to create some separation in the second half. Texas hit 5 of 14 from distance in the second half.

Prairie View: The nonconference schedule is like a fundraiser for the Panthers, who collect paydays by playing 11 straight games on the road, including four against schools from Power 5 conferences as well as No. 12 Seton Hall. Prairie View lost at Texas State 75-48 on Tuesday. After that, though, the Panthers move back to their weight class, the Southwestern Athletic Conference, which they won last season – the regular season and the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Texas: Longhorns face Georgetown at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday in the 2K Empire Classic benefitting Wounded Warrior Project. The Longhorns will meet either Georgetown or Duke on Friday.

Prairie View A&M: The Panthers are at California on Monday.