Coaches Richardson, Shildt clear the air after confrontation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson and San Diego Padres third base coach Mike Shildt hugged on the field before their game Wednesday, a day after Richardson was ejected following an incident that he said included Shildt making comments that had "undertones of racism."
Richardson said Shildt had used an expletive and told Giants manager Gabe Kapler to control Richardson on Tuesday night. At the time, Richardson said he interpreted Shildt’s comment “as if I was to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved."