Coach: Leipzig forward Hwang felt 'almost dead' with virus

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan felt “almost dead” for a week when he was infected with the coronavirus, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday.

Hwang tested positive last month after returning to Germany from the South Korean national team's friendly games in Austria against Mexico and Qatar. Nagelsmann said Hwang has only been able to manage a seriously reduced training program since then and won't be available to play for Leipzig until next month at the earliest.