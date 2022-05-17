Clevinger, 2 relievers lead Padres past Phillies 3-0

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Clevinger tossed one-hit ball over five shutout innings and combined with two relievers to lead the San Diego Padres to a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.
Clevinger (1-0) won for the first time in three starts this season. He missed last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. The righty tossed five innings for the first time this year, striking out five and walking none over 75 pitches.