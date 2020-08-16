Cleveland-Detroit Runs

Indians second. Franmil Reyes homers to right field. Tyler Naquin singles to center field. Domingo Santana grounds out to shortstop. Tyler Naquin out at second. Sandy Leon walks. Delino DeShields singles to right field. Sandy Leon to second. Cesar Hernandez called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 1, Tigers 0.

Indians third. Jose Ramirez walks. Francisco Lindor homers to right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Fulmer to Jeimer Candelario. Tyler Naquin flies out to deep left field to Christin Stewart.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 3, Tigers 0.

Tigers third. Grayson Greiner doubles to deep left field. JaCoby Jones lines out to shallow left field to Jose Ramirez. Niko Goodrum singles to left center field. Grayson Greiner scores. Harold Castro doubles to deep left center field. Niko Goodrum to third. Miguel Cabrera singles to center field. Harold Castro scores. Niko Goodrum scores. Jonathan Schoop pops out to shallow right field to Cesar Hernandez. Jeimer Candelario doubles. Miguel Cabrera to third. Christin Stewart lines out to left field to Domingo Santana.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 3, Tigers 3.

Indians fifth. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to third base, Harold Castro to Jeimer Candelario. Jose Ramirez homers to left field. Francisco Lindor pops out to Jeimer Candelario. Carlos Santana singles to shallow infield. Franmil Reyes singles to shortstop. Carlos Santana to second. Tyler Naquin grounds out to shallow infield, Harold Castro to Jeimer Candelario.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 4, Tigers 3.

Tigers fifth. Harold Castro singles to center field. Miguel Cabrera singles to center field. Harold Castro scores. Jonathan Schoop walks. Miguel Cabrera to second. Jeimer Candelario singles to center field. Jonathan Schoop to second. Miguel Cabrera out at home. Cameron Maybin pinch-hitting for Christin Stewart. Cameron Maybin grounds out to shallow infield. Jeimer Candelario out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 4, Tigers 4.

Indians sixth. Domingo Santana pops out to Jeimer Candelario. Sandy Leon homers to right field. Delino DeShields singles to shallow infield. Cesar Hernandez doubles to deep right field. Delino DeShields to third. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Schoop to Jeimer Candelario. Delino DeShields scores. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep left field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to third base, Dawel Lugo to Jeimer Candelario.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 7, Tigers 4.

Indians seventh. Franmil Reyes homers to center field. Tyler Naquin grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Jeimer Candelario. Domingo Santana grounds out to first base to Jeimer Candelario. Sandy Leon walks. Delino DeShields strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 8, Tigers 4.

Tigers ninth. JaCoby Jones doubles to deep center field. Victor Reyes singles to deep left field. JaCoby Jones scores. Harold Castro strikes out on a foul tip. Miguel Cabrera walks. Victor Reyes to second. Jonathan Schoop grounds out to second base. Miguel Cabrera out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 8, Tigers 5.