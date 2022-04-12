Cleveland-Cincinnati Runs

Guardians third. Oscar Mercado reaches on third strike. Andres Gimenez reaches on error. Oscar Mercado to second. Fielding error by Tyler Mahle. Austin Hedges strikes out on a foul tip. Myles Straw walks. Andres Gimenez to second. Oscar Mercado to third. Steven Kwan out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Tommy Pham. Oscar Mercado scores. Jose Ramirez triples to left center field. Myles Straw scores. Andres Gimenez scores. Franmil Reyes pops out to Joey Votto.

3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Reds 0.

Guardians fourth. Amed Rosario grounds out to third base, Mike Moustakas to Joey Votto. Owen Miller doubles to left field. Oscar Mercado pops out to Mike Moustakas. Andres Gimenez triples to deep right field. Owen Miller scores. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 4, Reds 0.

Reds sixth. Mike Moustakas called out on strikes. Kyle Farmer hit by pitch. Jake Fraley doubles to left field. Kyle Farmer to third. Jonathan India doubles to deep left field. Jake Fraley scores. Kyle Farmer scores. Tyler Naquin homers to center field. Jonathan India scores. Aristides Aquino flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Joey Votto called out on strikes.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 4, Reds 4.

Guardians ninth. Owen Miller doubles to deep right center field. Oscar Mercado grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Joey Votto. Owen Miller to third. Andres Gimenez homers to center field. Owen Miller scores. Austin Hedges hit by pitch. Myles Straw doubles to right center field. Austin Hedges to third. Steven Kwan walks. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Steven Kwan scores. Myles Straw scores. Austin Hedges scores. Franmil Reyes walks. Amed Rosario pops out to Mike Moustakas. Owen Miller flies out to deep right field to Tyler Naquin.

6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 10, Reds 4.

Reds ninth. Tyler Naquin doubles to right field. Tyler Naquin scores. Aristides Aquino strikes out swinging. Joey Votto grounds out to shallow right field, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller. Tyler Stephenson grounds out to shallow infield, Sam Hentges to Owen Miller.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 10, Reds 5.