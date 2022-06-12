Cleveland 6, Oakland 3

E_Andrus (7). DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Bethancourt (10), Pinder (9), Rosario 2 (7), Ramírez (17), Miller (16). HR_Laureano (2), Bethancourt (4), Brown (8). SB_Brown (6), Bethancourt (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin L,2-3 5 2-3 6 5 4 1 3 Pruitt 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Oller 2 4 1 1 0 1

Cleveland Quantrill W,4-3 6 4 1 1 2 4 Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 1 Stephan 1 2 2 2 0 1 Clase S,11-13 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Stephan (Murphy).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:31. A_17,775 (34,788).