Cleveland 49, Dallas 38
Recommended Video:
|Cleveland
|7
|24
|10
|8
|—
|49
|Dallas
|14
|0
|0
|24
|—
|38
Cle_Beckham 37 pass from Landry (Parkey kick), 12:13. Drive: 4 plays, 69 yards, 1:09. Key Plays: Chubb 21 run; Mayfield 11 pass to Hooper.
Dal_Lamb 43 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 9:53. Drive: 5 plays, 88 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Prescott 25 pass to Schultz; Prescott 18 pass to E.Elliott.
Dal_Cooper 20 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:08. Drive: 9 plays, 84 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Prescott 10 pass to Cooper; Prescott 13 pass to Cooper; Prescott 19 pass to Lamb; Prescott 5 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-7.
Cle_Beckham 4 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 13:07. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Beckham 23 run; J.Smith 15-yard face mask (15 yards) penalty; Mayfield 16 pass to Beckham; Mayfield 10 pass to Landry on 3rd-and-6.
Cle_Hooper 1 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 9:22. Drive: 4 plays, 34 yards, 1:53. Key Plays: Mayfield 11 pass to Beckham; Hunt 10 run; Hunt 12 run.
Cle_Hunt 2 run (Parkey kick), 7:20. Drive: 6 plays, 51 yards, 1:47. Key Plays: D.Johnson 28 run; Mayfield 11 pass to Landry on 3rd-and-10; Hilliard 10 run.
Cle_FG Parkey 37, :00. Drive: 13 plays, 71 yards, 3:53. Key Plays: D.Johnson 12 run; Mayfield 9 pass to Landry on 3rd-and-8; Mayfield 13 pass to Beckham; Mayfield 12 pass to Hooper; Mayfield 7 pass to Landry on 3rd-and-4.
Cle_Hunt 14 run (Parkey kick), 10:51. Drive: 7 plays, 70 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Peoples-Jones kick return to Cleveland 30; Mayfield 14 pass to Bryant; Mayfield 11 pass to Landry; Diggs 15-yard face mask (15 yards) penalty.
Cle_FG Parkey 44, :40. Drive: 8 plays, 40 yards, 4:46. Key Plays: Mayfield 2 pass to Hilliard on 3rd-and-4; Hunt 11 run; Mayfield 5 pass to Hooper on 3rd-and-9.
Dal_Pollard 3 run (E.Elliott pass from Prescott), 12:24. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Pollard kick return to Dallas 23; Prescott 10 pass to Cooper; Prescott 11 pass to E.Elliott; Prescott 14 pass to Cooper; Prescott 13 pass to E.Elliott; Prescott 18 pass to N.Brown.
Dal_Schultz 26 pass from Prescott (Prescott run), 6:31. Drive: 7 plays, 84 yards, 1:50. Key Plays: Prescott 16 pass to Pollard; Prescott 11 pass to Cooper; Prescott 12 pass to Bell; E.Elliott 5 run on 3rd-and-1.
Dal_Lamb 5 pass from Prescott (Cooper run), 3:42. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 2:18. Key Plays: Prescott 12 pass to C.Wilson; Prescott 14 pass to Schultz; Pollard 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 16 pass to Cooper; Prescott 11 run.
Cle_Beckham 50 run (Carlson run), 3:25. Drive: 1 play, 50 yards, 00:17.
A_25,021.
___
|Cle
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|33
|35
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|14
|29
|Penalty
|3
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-11
|6-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|508
|566
|Total Plays
|73
|79
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|7.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|307
|85
|Rushes
|40
|18
|Avg per rush
|7.7
|4.7
|NET YARDS PASSING
|201
|481
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-1
|3-21
|Gross-Yds passing
|202
|502
|Completed-Att.
|20-31
|41-58
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.1
|7.9
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|8-6-4
|6-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-42.8
|3-44.3
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|94
|119
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|4-32
|Kickoff Returns
|4-81
|4-87
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-40
|6-65
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:27
|26:33
___
RUSHING_Cleveland, D.Johnson 13-95, Beckham 2-73, Hunt 11-71, Chubb 6-43, Hilliard 5-19, Mayfield 3-6. Dallas, Elliott 12-54, Pollard 3-16, Prescott 2-12, Lamb 1-3.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 19-30-0-165, Landry 1-1-0-37. Dallas, Prescott 41-58-1-502.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Beckham 5-81, Landry 5-48, Hooper 5-34, Bryant 4-37, Hilliard 1-2. Dallas, Cooper 12-134, Elliott 8-71, Lamb 5-79, Schultz 4-72, Brown 4-43, C.Wilson 3-34, Gallup 2-29, Bell 2-24, Pollard 1-16.
PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 1-13. Dallas, Lamb 3-26, C.Wilson 1-6.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 3-73, Hilliard 1-8. Dallas, Pollard 4-87.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Mitchell 11-1-0, Goodson 5-2-0, Joseph 4-2-0, Smith 4-0-0, Ward 4-0-0, Vernon 3-0-0, Garrett 2-1-2, Stewart 2-1-1, Richardson 2-1-0, Thomas 2-1-0, Phillips 2-0-0, Sendejo 1-3-0, Takitaki 1-3-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Ogunjobi 0-2-0, Elliott 0-1-0. Dallas, D.Wilson 6-4-1, Thomas 6-0-0, Worley 5-0-0, Diggs 4-4-1, X.Woods 3-4-0, Griffen 3-1-0, Lawrence 3-0-0, J.Smith 2-5-0, Hill 2-1-0, A.Smith 2-0-0, Armstrong 1-0-0, Crawford 1-0-0, Thompson 1-0-0, A.Woods 0-5-0, Poe 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, Ward 1-0. Dallas, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Frank LeBlanc, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Kevin Stine.