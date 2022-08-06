Skip to main content
Sports

Cleveland 4, Houston 1

Houston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 34 4 10 3
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 4 1 2 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 1 1 2
Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 1
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 Naylor 1b 4 0 1 0
Díaz ss 4 0 2 1 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Jones dh 3 0 1 0
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Miller ph-dh 1 0 0 0
McCormick rf 3 0 0 0 Benson lf 4 0 0 0
Meyers cf 3 0 2 0 Hedges c 3 1 0 0
Straw cf 3 1 2 0
Houston 000 000 001 1
Cleveland 130 000 00x 4

E_Díaz (3), Altuve (8). DP_Houston 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Houston 5, Cleveland 7. 2B_Meyers (6), Díaz 2 (12), Bregman (26), Ramírez (35). SB_Naylor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia L,8-8 6 9 4 4 1 5
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Quantrill W,8-5 6 3 0 0 1 4
Stephan 1 1 0 0 0 2
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clase 1 2 1 1 0 0

WP_Clase.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:30. A_25,327 (34,788).

