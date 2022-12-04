Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 8:02. Drive: 8 plays, 13 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: Pierce 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 11 pass to Akins. Houston 3, Cleveland 0.

Second Quarter

Hou_safety, 11:53. Drive: 2 plays, -1 yards, 1:09. Houston 5, Cleveland 0.

Cle_Peoples-Jones 76 punt return (York kick), 3:41. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:39. Key Play: Allen 6 pass to Ogunbowale on 3rd-and-8. Cleveland 7, Houston 5.

Third Quarter

Cle_Ward 4 fumble return (York kick), 10:10. Cleveland 14, Houston 5.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 35, 5:08. Drive: 8 plays, 59 yards, 5:02. Key Plays: Smith kick return to Houston 24; Allen 14 pass to Jordan. Cleveland 14, Houston 8.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG York 43, 9:36. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 5:58. Key Plays: Hunt 15 run; Watson 10 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-7; Watson 11 run. Cleveland 17, Houston 8.

Cle_Fields 16 interception return (York kick), 9:30. Cleveland 24, Houston 8.

Cle_FG York 42, 4:03. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:26. Key Play: Ford 4 run on 3rd-and-6. Cleveland 27, Houston 8.

Hou_N.Collins 6 pass from Allen (pass failed), 1:57. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:06. Key Plays: Allen 16 pass to N.Collins; Allen 39 pass to Moore on 4th-and-3. Cleveland 27, Houston 14.

___

Cle Hou FIRST DOWNS 14 15 Rushing 7 4 Passing 6 9 Penalty 1 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-13 1-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 304 283 Total Plays 61 61 Avg Gain 5.0 4.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 174 82 Rushes 38 22 Avg per rush 4.579 3.727 NET YARDS PASSING 130 201 Sacked-Yds lost 1-1 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 131 201 Completed-Att. 12-22 20-39 Had Intercepted 1 2 Yards-Pass Play 5.652 5.154 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-4-4 4-1-0 PUNTS-Avg. 6-51.833 7-50.571 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 150 163 Punt Returns 3-86 3-42 Kickoff Returns 3-48 3-92 Interceptions 2-16 1-29 PENALTIES-Yds 6-56 5-31 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 3-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:16 27:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 17-80, Hunt 9-56, Watson 7-21, Bryant 1-8, Schwartz 1-6, Ford 3-3. Houston, Pierce 18-73, Ogunbowale 2-8, Allen 2-1.

PASSING_Cleveland, Watson 12-22-1-131. Houston, Allen 20-39-2-201.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Cooper 4-40, Peoples-Jones 3-44, Hunt 2-18, Schwartz 1-12, P.Brown 1-11, Bryant 1-6. Houston, Jordan 4-46, Moore 3-46, N.Collins 3-35, Pierce 3-22, Akins 3-21, Dorsett 2-18, Ogunbowale 2-13.

PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 3-86. Houston, King 3-42.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, Ford 3-48. Houston, King 1-50, Ogunbowale 1-21, Smith 1-21.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Newsome 4-0-0, Ward 3-3-0, Fields 3-1-0, Garrett 3-0-0, Winfrey 2-4-0, Owusu-Koramoah 2-3-0, Bryan 2-1-0, Emerson 2-0-0, Takitaki 1-8-0, Delpit 1-3-0, Wright 1-3-0, Clowney 1-1-0, Elliott 1-1-0, Jones 1-1-0, Williams 1-1-0, Green 1-0-0, Harrison 1-0-0, Teller 1-0-0, Bitonio 0-1-0, J.Johnson 0-1-0, Peoples-Jones 0-1-0. Houston, Pitre 9-7-0, Kirksey 5-2-0, Lopez 4-0-0, Owens 3-2-0, Okoronkwo 3-1-1, Nelson 3-1-0, C.Harris 2-4-0, King 2-3-0, Stewart 2-0-0, Hansen 1-2-0, Thomas 1-2-0, Addison 1-0-0, M.Collins 1-0-0, Hinish 1-0-0, R.Green 0-3-0, Hughes 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, Fields 1-16, J.Johnson 1-0. Houston, Pitre 1-29.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.