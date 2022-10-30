Cleveland 121, N.Y. Knicks 108

Barrett 6-10 0-0 15, Randle 5-13 5-10 15, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 8-19 0-1 16, Fournier 6-9 1-2 16, Toppin 4-7 0-0 9, Hartenstein 6-10 0-0 12, Reddish 3-6 0-0 7, Quickley 2-7 2-3 7, Rose 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 45-92 8-16 108.
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory