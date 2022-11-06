Skip to main content
Sports

Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100

E.Mobley 2-7 1-2 5, LeVert 5-10 1-2 12, Allen 5-13 6-6 16, Garland 7-18 7-7 24, Mitchell 10-17 12-13 33, Osman 3-5 2-2 9, Love 4-10 0-0 10, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 37-84 32-36 114.

L.A. LAKERS (100)

Brown Jr. 5-12 0-0 12, James 13-23 0-3 27, Davis 7-12 5-9 19, Nunn 0-5 0-0 0, Walker IV 3-7 0-0 6, Gabriel 2-4 0-0 4, Ryan 2-6 2-3 8, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Christie 1-1 0-0 2, Reaves 0-2 1-1 1, Westbrook 6-13 4-5 19. Totals 40-87 12-21 100.

Cleveland 30 28 29 27 114
L.A. Lakers 36 28 16 20 100

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 8-32 (Garland 3-9, Love 2-8, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Mitchell 1-7, E.Mobley 0-1, Wade 0-2), L.A. Lakers 8-27 (Westbrook 3-5, Ryan 2-3, Brown Jr. 2-5, James 1-4, Gabriel 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Walker IV 0-3, Nunn 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 48 (Allen 11), L.A. Lakers 43 (Davis 12). Assists_Cleveland 19 (Garland 7), L.A. Lakers 24 (Westbrook 10). Total Fouls_Cleveland 20, L.A. Lakers 26. A_18,997 (18,997)

