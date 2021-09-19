Skip to main content
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 11 16 11 Totals 33 1 8 1
Zimmer cf-rf 5 2 1 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 2 0
Mercado lf 5 0 0 0 Wade ss 0 0 0 0
Ramírez dh 4 4 4 3 Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 0
Bradley 1b 5 0 1 0 Judge cf 4 0 0 0
Ramirez rf 2 1 2 4 Florial cf 0 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0
Chang 3b 5 1 3 1 Voit dh 4 0 0 0
Pérez c 5 1 2 2 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0
Giménez ss 5 1 2 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
Clement 2b 4 1 0 1 Urshela ss-3b 3 1 2 1
Higashioka c 3 0 1 0
Cleveland 203 011 121 11
New York 001 000 000 1

E_LeMahieu (8), Rizzo (3). DP_Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, New York 5. 2B_Giménez (9), Torres (19), Higashioka (9). HR_Ramírez (35), Pérez (7), Urshela (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Morgan W,3-7 6 6 1 1 0 3
Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 3
Parker 1 2 0 0 0 2
Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 3
New York
Cole L,15-8 5 2-3 10 7 7 1 7
Luetge 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 1
Schmidt 2 4 3 2 2 4

HBP_Cole (Zimmer).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:25. A_34,110 (47,309).