Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

E_LeMahieu (8), Rizzo (3). DP_Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, New York 5. 2B_Giménez (9), Torres (19), Higashioka (9). HR_Ramírez (35), Pérez (7), Urshela (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Morgan W,3-7 6 6 1 1 0 3 Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 3 Parker 1 2 0 0 0 2 Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 3

New York Cole L,15-8 5 2-3 10 7 7 1 7 Luetge 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 Schmidt 2 4 3 2 2 4

HBP_Cole (Zimmer).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:25. A_34,110 (47,309).