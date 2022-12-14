Cleveland 105, Dallas 90

E.Mobley 5-9 4-4 14, Stevens 8-15 1-2 18, Allen 6-7 2-2 14, Garland 4-11 3-3 12, Mitchell 13-20 2-2 34, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-4 0-0 0, Okoro 1-2 0-0 2, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 4-10 3-6 11, Neto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 15-19 105.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies