HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Keon Clergeot had 24 points as Southeastern Louisiana beat New Orleans 79-73 on Saturday. Gus Okafor added 20 points for the Lions. Okafor also had nine rebounds.

Nick Caldwell had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana (6-11, 4-5 Southland Conference). Joe Kasperzyk added 12 points and six rebounds.