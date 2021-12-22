Clemson snaps 11-game losing skid against Virginia, 67-50 Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 9:28 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 17 points, David Collins had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Clemson snapped an 11-game losing streak against Virginia with a 67-50 victory on Wednesday night.
Clemson (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also ended an eight-game road skid against Virginia (7-5, 1-1). It was the Tigers first win at Virginia since 2008.