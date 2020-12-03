Clemson beats South Carolina State 75-38 in home opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson had 13 points and six rebounds, freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 11 points and Clemson beat South Carolina State 75-38 on Wednesday night in the Tigers' home opener.

Tyson capped a 10-0 run in the first half with a 3-pointer for a 20-point lead, and he finished with 10 points in the opening 20 minutes to help Clemson build a 36-18 lead. Clyde Trapp made two free throws for a 30-point lead with 6:36 left in the second half.

Clemson (3-0) shot 47% from the field, scored 25 points off 24 S.C. State turnovers and had a 36-13 advantage in bench points.

Clemson received four votes in the the AP Top 25 poll on Monday after victories over Mississippi State and Purdue in the Space Coast Challenge.

Aamir Simms, who was named the tournament MVP after scoring 24 points in the title game, had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes against S.C. State.

Sebastian Guitian had 10 points and six rebounds for S.C. State (0-3).

