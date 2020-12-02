Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CLEMSON (4-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson 26 0-3 4-6 3-7 0 3 4
Bennett 29 1-2 1-2 6-10 0 3 3
Elliott 21 1-6 2-4 1-6 1 1 4
Spray 31 4-9 2-2 0-7 1 4 14
Washington 25 7-15 1-2 1-6 1 2 16
Cherry 10 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 4 2
Hank 6 0-1 0-2 1-2 0 2 0
Hayes 5 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Meertens 24 6-12 5-7 0-2 2 1 17
Sticker 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Thomas 14 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 1 3
Hipp 9 0-3 2-2 0-1 3 1 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-58 17-27 15-50 9 23 67

Percentages: FG 37.931, FT .630.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .4 (Spray 4-6, Washington 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Elliott 0-1, Cherry 0-1, Hipp 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bennett 2)

Turnovers: 23 (Robinson 4, Spray 4, Bennett 3, Elliott 3, Washington 2, Hank 2, Thomas 2, Hayes 1, Meertens 1, Hipp 1)

Steals: 10 (Bennett 2, Washington 2, Meertens 2, Elliott 1, Spray 1, Thomas 1, Hipp 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MERCER (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dougherty 28 4-11 7-8 3-9 0 4 15
Van Nes 18 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Lewis 35 9-14 2-2 0-3 1 4 23
Neal-Tysor 29 4-10 0-0 2-4 1 4 9
Titus 34 3-16 1-2 2-7 1 5 7
Barkhoff 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Votaw 23 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Harris 15 0-4 0-0 0-3 1 3 0
Snyder 9 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Thayne 7 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-61 10-12 7-33 4 23 54

Percentages: FG 32.787, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Lewis 3-4, Neal-Tysor 1-5, Titus 0-1, Harris 0-3, Snyder 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Titus 3, Van Nes 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Neal-Tysor 6, Lewis 4, Titus 3, Dougherty 2, Harris 2, Van Nes 1, Votaw 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Titus 3, Dougherty 2, Lewis 1, Votaw 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mercer 10 16 15 13 54
Clemson 12 17 20 18 67

A_211

Officials_Ryan Durham, Kevin Dillard, Meadow Overstreet